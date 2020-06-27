Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1907 Spearing
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1907 Spearing
1907 Spearing Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1907 Spearing Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/1 home CENTRAL A/C - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 full bath on private and quiet street close to downtown
(RLNE4978576)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1907 Spearing have any available units?
1907 Spearing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1907 Spearing currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Spearing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Spearing pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Spearing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1907 Spearing offer parking?
No, 1907 Spearing does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Spearing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Spearing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Spearing have a pool?
No, 1907 Spearing does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Spearing have accessible units?
No, 1907 Spearing does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Spearing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Spearing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Spearing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1907 Spearing has units with air conditioning.
