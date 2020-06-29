Rent Calculator
1906 Prospect St
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:42 AM
1906 Prospect St
1906 Prospect Street East
·
No Longer Available
Location
1906 Prospect Street East, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 OK
Area Schools
K-5: Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
6-8: Jean Ribault Middle
9-12: Jean Ribault High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1906 Prospect St have any available units?
1906 Prospect St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1906 Prospect St have?
Some of 1906 Prospect St's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1906 Prospect St currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Prospect St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Prospect St pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Prospect St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1906 Prospect St offer parking?
No, 1906 Prospect St does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Prospect St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Prospect St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Prospect St have a pool?
No, 1906 Prospect St does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Prospect St have accessible units?
No, 1906 Prospect St does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Prospect St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Prospect St does not have units with dishwashers.
