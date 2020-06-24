Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1898 WILLESDON DR W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1898 WILLESDON DR W
1898 Willesdon Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1898 Willesdon Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom house with tile floors in living dining and kitchen. Faux blinds all through the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1898 WILLESDON DR W have any available units?
1898 WILLESDON DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1898 WILLESDON DR W currently offering any rent specials?
1898 WILLESDON DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1898 WILLESDON DR W pet-friendly?
No, 1898 WILLESDON DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1898 WILLESDON DR W offer parking?
No, 1898 WILLESDON DR W does not offer parking.
Does 1898 WILLESDON DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1898 WILLESDON DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1898 WILLESDON DR W have a pool?
Yes, 1898 WILLESDON DR W has a pool.
Does 1898 WILLESDON DR W have accessible units?
No, 1898 WILLESDON DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 1898 WILLESDON DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1898 WILLESDON DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1898 WILLESDON DR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1898 WILLESDON DR W does not have units with air conditioning.
