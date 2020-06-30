1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Waterfront 3 Bedroom 2 and a half bath, spacious town home, upgraded appliances, open patio, and new tiles in the living and dining rooms. Wood floors in bedrooms. This home is in a great location convenient to shopping and dining.