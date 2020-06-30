All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR

1886 Biscayne Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1886 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Waterfront 3 Bedroom 2 and a half bath, spacious town home, upgraded appliances, open patio, and new tiles in the living and dining rooms. Wood floors in bedrooms. This home is in a great location convenient to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have any available units?
1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have?
Some of 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR offer parking?
No, 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR has a pool.
Does 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have accessible units?
No, 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

