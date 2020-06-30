1886 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Turtle Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Waterfront 3 Bedroom 2 and a half bath, spacious town home, upgraded appliances, open patio, and new tiles in the living and dining rooms. Wood floors in bedrooms. This home is in a great location convenient to shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have any available units?
1886 BISCAYNE BAY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.