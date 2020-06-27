All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1884 HARDEE ST

1884 Hardee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1884 Hardee Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 138990

CALL TODAY OR TEXT!!! (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!! This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $850.00 and Deposit $850.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138990p
Property Id 138990

(RLNE5148721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1884 HARDEE ST have any available units?
1884 HARDEE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1884 HARDEE ST have?
Some of 1884 HARDEE ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1884 HARDEE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1884 HARDEE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1884 HARDEE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1884 HARDEE ST is pet friendly.
Does 1884 HARDEE ST offer parking?
No, 1884 HARDEE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1884 HARDEE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1884 HARDEE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1884 HARDEE ST have a pool?
No, 1884 HARDEE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1884 HARDEE ST have accessible units?
No, 1884 HARDEE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1884 HARDEE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1884 HARDEE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
