1861 Forest Hills Rd
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

1861 Forest Hills Rd

1861 Forest Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

1861 Forest Hills Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/904ff10033 ----
Welcome home to this spacious home. Features fresh paint & flooring, nice kitchen & baths, A/C, fridge, stove, and washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Forest Hills Rd have any available units?
1861 Forest Hills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 Forest Hills Rd have?
Some of 1861 Forest Hills Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Forest Hills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Forest Hills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Forest Hills Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 Forest Hills Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1861 Forest Hills Rd offer parking?
No, 1861 Forest Hills Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1861 Forest Hills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 Forest Hills Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Forest Hills Rd have a pool?
No, 1861 Forest Hills Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Forest Hills Rd have accessible units?
No, 1861 Forest Hills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Forest Hills Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 Forest Hills Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

