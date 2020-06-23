All apartments in Jacksonville
1856 W 13th St

1856 13th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1856 13th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
LIGHTNING CARRIER INC 1856 W 13th St - Property Id: 98669

EASY TO QUALIFY!!! CALL TODAY (954)945-0566
Renovated beautiful home with 3 BR and 1 Bath Front porch. Big yard. PETS ARE WELCOME. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES AND TAKE CARE OF LAWN.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98669p
Property Id 98669

(RLNE5322410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 W 13th St have any available units?
1856 W 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 W 13th St have?
Some of 1856 W 13th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 W 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
1856 W 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 W 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 W 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 1856 W 13th St offer parking?
No, 1856 W 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 1856 W 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 W 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 W 13th St have a pool?
No, 1856 W 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 1856 W 13th St have accessible units?
No, 1856 W 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 W 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 W 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
