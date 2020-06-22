Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1842 W 26TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1842 W 26TH ST
1842 26th St W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1842 26th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice brick home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Will have brand new appliances installed once tenant moves in. Apply online or in person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1842 W 26TH ST have any available units?
1842 W 26TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1842 W 26TH ST have?
Some of 1842 W 26TH ST's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1842 W 26TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1842 W 26TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 W 26TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1842 W 26TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1842 W 26TH ST offer parking?
No, 1842 W 26TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1842 W 26TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 W 26TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 W 26TH ST have a pool?
No, 1842 W 26TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1842 W 26TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1842 W 26TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 W 26TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 W 26TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
