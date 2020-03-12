All apartments in Jacksonville
1842 W 24th St
1842 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1842 West 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
ONCE UPON A TIME GROUP, CORP - Property Id: 185902

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified)
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850.00 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185902
Property Id 185902

(RLNE5517420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 W 24th St have any available units?
1842 W 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1842 W 24th St have?
Some of 1842 W 24th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 W 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
1842 W 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 W 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1842 W 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 1842 W 24th St offer parking?
No, 1842 W 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 1842 W 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 W 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 W 24th St have a pool?
No, 1842 W 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 1842 W 24th St have accessible units?
No, 1842 W 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 W 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 W 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
