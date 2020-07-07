All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1841 Doyon Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1841 Doyon Ct
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

1841 Doyon Ct

1841 Doyon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1841 Doyon Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae2ff22039 ----
-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals.
-Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable.
-Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent.
-All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years.
-After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form.
-Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent.
-Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent.
-Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in.
-One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Doyon Ct have any available units?
1841 Doyon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1841 Doyon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Doyon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Doyon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 Doyon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1841 Doyon Ct offer parking?
No, 1841 Doyon Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1841 Doyon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Doyon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Doyon Ct have a pool?
No, 1841 Doyon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Doyon Ct have accessible units?
No, 1841 Doyon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Doyon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 Doyon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 Doyon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 Doyon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia