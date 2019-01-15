All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1839 Hubbard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1839 Hubbard Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 4:35 PM

1839 Hubbard Street

1839 Hubbard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1839 Hubbard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Secluded Historic Springfield above Garage 1/1 Apartment with original hardwood flooring. Lots of windows and light. Laundry onsite. Includes 1 off street parking spot in front of garage. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Hubbard Street have any available units?
1839 Hubbard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 Hubbard Street have?
Some of 1839 Hubbard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Hubbard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Hubbard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Hubbard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Hubbard Street is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Hubbard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1839 Hubbard Street offers parking.
Does 1839 Hubbard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Hubbard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Hubbard Street have a pool?
No, 1839 Hubbard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Hubbard Street have accessible units?
No, 1839 Hubbard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Hubbard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Hubbard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia