All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1838 James Madison Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1838 James Madison Court
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:18 PM

1838 James Madison Court

1838 James Madison Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1838 James Madison Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 James Madison Court have any available units?
1838 James Madison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1838 James Madison Court currently offering any rent specials?
1838 James Madison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 James Madison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1838 James Madison Court is pet friendly.
Does 1838 James Madison Court offer parking?
No, 1838 James Madison Court does not offer parking.
Does 1838 James Madison Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 James Madison Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 James Madison Court have a pool?
No, 1838 James Madison Court does not have a pool.
Does 1838 James Madison Court have accessible units?
No, 1838 James Madison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 James Madison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 James Madison Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1838 James Madison Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1838 James Madison Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia