Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1837 Lambert St.
Last updated November 4 2019 at 4:19 AM
1837 Lambert St.
1837 Lambert Street
No Longer Available
Location
1837 Lambert Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute as a button bungalow. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Spacious great room, laminate floors throughout, washer/dryer included. Fully fenced corner lot. 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1837 Lambert St. have any available units?
1837 Lambert St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1837 Lambert St. have?
Some of 1837 Lambert St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 1837 Lambert St. currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Lambert St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Lambert St. pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Lambert St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1837 Lambert St. offer parking?
Yes, 1837 Lambert St. offers parking.
Does 1837 Lambert St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 Lambert St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Lambert St. have a pool?
No, 1837 Lambert St. does not have a pool.
Does 1837 Lambert St. have accessible units?
No, 1837 Lambert St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Lambert St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Lambert St. does not have units with dishwashers.
