1835 Samuel Adams Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1835 Samuel Adams Ct

1835 Samuel Adams Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Samuel Adams Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 28th of Feb, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 02/28/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 82711838

Address - 1835 Samuel Adams Ct Jacksonville (Duval County) FL 32221

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2RCgCx5

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/742131

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

www.tourfactory.com/2095107

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

CHARMING RANCH ready for lease! This home provides a large living room, open kitchen with all appliances included. Master with full bath and spacious secondary rooms. Two car garage and more! APPLY TODAY.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: Above and Beyond Realty LLC
Broker Name: Irma Lubin
Contact Number: (904)-442-6200
Email Address: aboveandbeyond07@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2RCgCx5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Samuel Adams Ct have any available units?
1835 Samuel Adams Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1835 Samuel Adams Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Samuel Adams Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Samuel Adams Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 Samuel Adams Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1835 Samuel Adams Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Samuel Adams Ct offers parking.
Does 1835 Samuel Adams Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Samuel Adams Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Samuel Adams Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1835 Samuel Adams Ct has a pool.
Does 1835 Samuel Adams Ct have accessible units?
No, 1835 Samuel Adams Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Samuel Adams Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Samuel Adams Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Samuel Adams Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 Samuel Adams Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
