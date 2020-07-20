All apartments in Jacksonville
1829 Samuel Adams Court
Last updated July 15 2019 at 9:17 PM

1829 Samuel Adams Court

1829 Samuel Adams Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Samuel Adams Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Samuel Adams Court have any available units?
1829 Samuel Adams Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1829 Samuel Adams Court currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Samuel Adams Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Samuel Adams Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Samuel Adams Court is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Samuel Adams Court offer parking?
No, 1829 Samuel Adams Court does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Samuel Adams Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Samuel Adams Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Samuel Adams Court have a pool?
No, 1829 Samuel Adams Court does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Samuel Adams Court have accessible units?
No, 1829 Samuel Adams Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Samuel Adams Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Samuel Adams Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Samuel Adams Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Samuel Adams Court does not have units with air conditioning.
