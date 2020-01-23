1827 SAN MARCO BLVD

1827 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 San Marco
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SAN MARCO 1 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT !!NEW TILE THROUGHOUT. NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, LOWER CABINETS,AND COUNTER TOP NEW PAINT AND MINI BLINDS.CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND BUS LINES.3 BLOCK OFF THE SQUARE. A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
