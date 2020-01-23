All apartments in Jacksonville
1827 SAN MARCO BLVD
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:08 AM

1827 SAN MARCO BLVD

1827 San Marco Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1827 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SAN MARCO 1 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT !!NEW TILE THROUGHOUT. NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, LOWER CABINETS,AND COUNTER TOP NEW PAINT AND MINI BLINDS.CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND BUS LINES.3 BLOCK OFF THE SQUARE. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD have any available units?
1827 SAN MARCO BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD have?
Some of 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1827 SAN MARCO BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD offer parking?
No, 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD have a pool?
No, 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
