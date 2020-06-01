All apartments in Jacksonville
1821 SAN MARCO BLVD
1821 SAN MARCO BLVD

1821 San Marco Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1821 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious San Marco Beauty ! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Wood floors. Large Rooms in very good condition. Upstairs Unit ONLY 1 PARKING SPACE ASSIGNED PER UNIT TENANT PLACEMENT ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have any available units?
1821 SAN MARCO BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have?
Some of 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1821 SAN MARCO BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD offers parking.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have a pool?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

