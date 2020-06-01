Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1821 SAN MARCO BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1821 SAN MARCO BLVD
1821 San Marco Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Marco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1821 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious San Marco Beauty ! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Wood floors. Large Rooms in very good condition. Upstairs Unit ONLY 1 PARKING SPACE ASSIGNED PER UNIT TENANT PLACEMENT ONLY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have any available units?
1821 SAN MARCO BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have?
Some of 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1821 SAN MARCO BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD offers parking.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have a pool?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia