Last updated July 3 2019 at 8:06 PM

1820 James Madison Ct

1820 James Madison Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1820 James Madison Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 James Madison Ct have any available units?
1820 James Madison Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1820 James Madison Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1820 James Madison Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 James Madison Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 James Madison Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1820 James Madison Ct offer parking?
No, 1820 James Madison Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1820 James Madison Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 James Madison Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 James Madison Ct have a pool?
No, 1820 James Madison Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1820 James Madison Ct have accessible units?
No, 1820 James Madison Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 James Madison Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 James Madison Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 James Madison Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 James Madison Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
