Jacksonville, FL
1818 CALLAHAN ST
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

1818 CALLAHAN ST

1818 Callahan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Callahan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 CALLAHAN ST have any available units?
1818 CALLAHAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1818 CALLAHAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1818 CALLAHAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 CALLAHAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1818 CALLAHAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1818 CALLAHAN ST offer parking?
No, 1818 CALLAHAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 1818 CALLAHAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 CALLAHAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 CALLAHAN ST have a pool?
No, 1818 CALLAHAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1818 CALLAHAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1818 CALLAHAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 CALLAHAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 CALLAHAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 CALLAHAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 CALLAHAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
