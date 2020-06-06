All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1806 VAN WERT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1806 VAN WERT AVE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

1806 VAN WERT AVE

1806 Van Wert Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1806 Van Wert Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Downstairs 2/1 in AVONDALE. LR/DR combo, hardwood floors, shared laundry, covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have any available units?
1806 VAN WERT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have?
Some of 1806 VAN WERT AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 VAN WERT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 VAN WERT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 VAN WERT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1806 VAN WERT AVE offers parking.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have a pool?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia