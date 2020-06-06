Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1806 VAN WERT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1806 VAN WERT AVE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1806 VAN WERT AVE
1806 Van Wert Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1806 Van Wert Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Downstairs 2/1 in AVONDALE. LR/DR combo, hardwood floors, shared laundry, covered parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have any available units?
1806 VAN WERT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have?
Some of 1806 VAN WERT AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1806 VAN WERT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 VAN WERT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 VAN WERT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1806 VAN WERT AVE offers parking.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have a pool?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 VAN WERT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 VAN WERT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia