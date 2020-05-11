All apartments in Jacksonville
1804 E 27TH ST

1804 East 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1804 East 27th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch

3/1 home. Wall units for heat and air. Newly painted. Large yard. Laundry available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 E 27TH ST have any available units?
1804 E 27TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1804 E 27TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1804 E 27TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 E 27TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST offer parking?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have a pool?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
