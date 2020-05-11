Rent Calculator
1804 E 27TH ST
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1804 E 27TH ST
1804 East 27th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1804 East 27th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/1 home. Wall units for heat and air. Newly painted. Large yard. Laundry available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have any available units?
1804 E 27TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1804 E 27TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1804 E 27TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 E 27TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST offer parking?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have a pool?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 E 27TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 E 27TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
