1801 FOREST HILLS RD
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

1801 FOREST HILLS RD

1801 Forest Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Forest Hills Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 5 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 FOREST HILLS RD have any available units?
1801 FOREST HILLS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1801 FOREST HILLS RD currently offering any rent specials?
1801 FOREST HILLS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 FOREST HILLS RD pet-friendly?
No, 1801 FOREST HILLS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1801 FOREST HILLS RD offer parking?
No, 1801 FOREST HILLS RD does not offer parking.
Does 1801 FOREST HILLS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 FOREST HILLS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 FOREST HILLS RD have a pool?
No, 1801 FOREST HILLS RD does not have a pool.
Does 1801 FOREST HILLS RD have accessible units?
No, 1801 FOREST HILLS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 FOREST HILLS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 FOREST HILLS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 FOREST HILLS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 FOREST HILLS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
