Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

1799 FOREST CREEK DR

1799 Forest Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1799 Forest Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All tiled 4/2 in presitigous Kernan Forest off Kernan close to McCormick. Completely tiled throughout with vaulted ceilings and over sized dining and formal living room. Separate family room with open kitchen and lots of light. Split floor plan with 4th bedroom or office up front and two bedrooms share a hall way and full bath. Master has vaulted celings and larged tiled walk in closet and separate shower and garden style bath. Nice deck for relaxing out back overlooking the preserve so not much yard to mow. Pets welcome with approval and deposit. Deposit is equal to the rent with approved applictation. Nice amenities include pool with wate rpark and basket ball court and playground near front of subdivision. Close to naval base, shops, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 FOREST CREEK DR have any available units?
1799 FOREST CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1799 FOREST CREEK DR have?
Some of 1799 FOREST CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1799 FOREST CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1799 FOREST CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 FOREST CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1799 FOREST CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 1799 FOREST CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 1799 FOREST CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 1799 FOREST CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1799 FOREST CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 FOREST CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 1799 FOREST CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 1799 FOREST CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 1799 FOREST CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 FOREST CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1799 FOREST CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
