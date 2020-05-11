1799 FOREST CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All tiled 4/2 in presitigous Kernan Forest off Kernan close to McCormick. Completely tiled throughout with vaulted ceilings and over sized dining and formal living room. Separate family room with open kitchen and lots of light. Split floor plan with 4th bedroom or office up front and two bedrooms share a hall way and full bath. Master has vaulted celings and larged tiled walk in closet and separate shower and garden style bath. Nice deck for relaxing out back overlooking the preserve so not much yard to mow. Pets welcome with approval and deposit. Deposit is equal to the rent with approved applictation. Nice amenities include pool with wate rpark and basket ball court and playground near front of subdivision. Close to naval base, shops, and schools.