All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4

1771 Cleveland Street · (904) 677-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1771 Cleveland Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must See Apartment - LOWERED RENT! - Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in the Heart of Jacksonville.

Just moments away from downtown and located next to Historic Avondale and Riverside. Spend your days shopping and dining at hundreds of local shops/restaurants. Less than 30 minutes from the Beach, enjoy the Florida Sun and your toes in the sand!

Open floor plan allows for spacious living area, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Upgraded appliances in the kitchen, perfect for making meals and feasts on holidays. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout the home.

Very quite neighborhood perfect for children and pets. HUGE Back Yard!

Easy commute to downtown and NAS Jax!

www.rpm.sunstate.com

(904) 677-3100

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE4757790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 have any available units?
1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity