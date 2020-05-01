Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1763 CANTERBURY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1763 CANTERBURY ST
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1763 CANTERBURY ST
1763 Canterbury Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1763 Canterbury Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ideal location, near shops, schools, restaurants, etc.Ground floor unit- duplex. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, separate living room and dining room. It has its own washer and dryer and a carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have any available units?
1763 CANTERBURY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have?
Some of 1763 CANTERBURY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1763 CANTERBURY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1763 CANTERBURY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 CANTERBURY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1763 CANTERBURY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1763 CANTERBURY ST offers parking.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1763 CANTERBURY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have a pool?
No, 1763 CANTERBURY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have accessible units?
No, 1763 CANTERBURY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 CANTERBURY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia