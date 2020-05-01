All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

1763 CANTERBURY ST

1763 Canterbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

1763 Canterbury Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ideal location, near shops, schools, restaurants, etc.Ground floor unit- duplex. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, separate living room and dining room. It has its own washer and dryer and a carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have any available units?
1763 CANTERBURY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have?
Some of 1763 CANTERBURY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 CANTERBURY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1763 CANTERBURY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 CANTERBURY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1763 CANTERBURY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1763 CANTERBURY ST offers parking.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1763 CANTERBURY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have a pool?
No, 1763 CANTERBURY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have accessible units?
No, 1763 CANTERBURY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 CANTERBURY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 CANTERBURY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
