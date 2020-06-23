Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1757 MOSELEY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Jacksonville, FL
1757 MOSELEY ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
1757 MOSELEY ST
1757 Moseley Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1757 Moseley Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3bd 1ba NEWLY REFRESHED HOME - new paint and carpet - updated appliances - clean and cute for the price. Must see.No sign on property.All details must be verified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1757 MOSELEY ST have any available units?
1757 MOSELEY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1757 MOSELEY ST have?
Some of 1757 MOSELEY ST's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1757 MOSELEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1757 MOSELEY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 MOSELEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1757 MOSELEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1757 MOSELEY ST offer parking?
No, 1757 MOSELEY ST does not offer parking.
Does 1757 MOSELEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 MOSELEY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 MOSELEY ST have a pool?
No, 1757 MOSELEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1757 MOSELEY ST have accessible units?
No, 1757 MOSELEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 MOSELEY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 MOSELEY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
