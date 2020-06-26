All apartments in Jacksonville
1753 W 16TH ST
1753 W 16TH ST

1753 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

1753 West 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 W 16TH ST have any available units?
1753 W 16TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1753 W 16TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1753 W 16TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 W 16TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1753 W 16TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1753 W 16TH ST offer parking?
No, 1753 W 16TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1753 W 16TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 W 16TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 W 16TH ST have a pool?
No, 1753 W 16TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1753 W 16TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1753 W 16TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 W 16TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 W 16TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 W 16TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 W 16TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
