All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1751 Dancy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1751 Dancy Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1751 Dancy Street

1751 Dancy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1751 Dancy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location Location Location! 1/1 in Avondale! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.com

You found it! Check out this cozy one bedroom, one bathroom in the perfect location. Scored a massive 78 walk score on walkscore.com! Around the corner from Mellow Mushroom, Pie Bar, Sake House, Brick Restaurant, Biscottis, Mojo, Orsay, and many more! Off street parking. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! PRIVATE WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED! This is a must see, schedule your showing now! Please see below for scheduling instructions

*Additional rental fees may apply, please inquire for more information

(RLNE4983570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Dancy Street have any available units?
1751 Dancy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1751 Dancy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Dancy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Dancy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1751 Dancy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1751 Dancy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1751 Dancy Street offers parking.
Does 1751 Dancy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 Dancy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Dancy Street have a pool?
No, 1751 Dancy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1751 Dancy Street have accessible units?
No, 1751 Dancy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Dancy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1751 Dancy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1751 Dancy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1751 Dancy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia