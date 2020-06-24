1746 Lambert St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ca383a0d7 ----

2 bedroom, 1 bath available! This lovely home has a fenced in front yard and a covered front porch area. Central heat and air! Apply online today to make this house your home! Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Section 8 accepted. 50% off the first months rent with full deposit paid by 2/25!



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.