Jacksonville, FL
1746 Lambert St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1746 Lambert St

1746 Lambert Street · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Lambert Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ca383a0d7 ----
2 bedroom, 1 bath available! This lovely home has a fenced in front yard and a covered front porch area. Central heat and air! Apply online today to make this house your home! Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Section 8 accepted. 50% off the first months rent with full deposit paid by 2/25!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Lambert St have any available units?
1746 Lambert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1746 Lambert St currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Lambert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Lambert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 Lambert St is pet friendly.
Does 1746 Lambert St offer parking?
No, 1746 Lambert St does not offer parking.
Does 1746 Lambert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Lambert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Lambert St have a pool?
No, 1746 Lambert St does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Lambert St have accessible units?
No, 1746 Lambert St does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Lambert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 Lambert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 Lambert St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1746 Lambert St has units with air conditioning.
