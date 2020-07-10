All apartments in Jacksonville
1746 Biscayne Bay 1746
1746 Biscayne Bay 1746

1746 Biscayne Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom townhouse near airport and Amazon with new carpet and new paint - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car attached garage . Garden tub . Black Appliances . New carpet and paint. Washer and dryer left a a courtesy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 have any available units?
1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 have?
Some of 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 is pet friendly.
Does 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 offer parking?
Yes, 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 offers parking.
Does 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 have a pool?
No, 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 have accessible units?
No, 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 Biscayne Bay 1746 does not have units with dishwashers.

