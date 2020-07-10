1746 Biscayne Bay 1746

1746 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Turtle Creek
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
2 Bedroom townhouse near airport and Amazon with new carpet and new paint - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car attached garage . Garden tub . Black Appliances . New carpet and paint. Washer and dryer left a a courtesy.
(RLNE5821170)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
