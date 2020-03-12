All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR

1744 Biscayne Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1744 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Excellent location close to the Airport and Amazon. Well-maintained, open floor plan with beautiful lake view. All appliances and washer & dryer are included. One car garage. Community pool and play ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have any available units?
1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have?
Some of 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR offers parking.
Does 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR has a pool.
Does 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have accessible units?
No, 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 BISCAYNE BAY CIR has units with dishwashers.
