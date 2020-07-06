All apartments in Jacksonville
1742 W. 2nd Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

1742 W. 2nd Street

1742 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1742 West 2nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town

Amenities

- 2 bedroom 1 bath. Newly renovated with modern color schemes. Fresh paint and flooring. Call for a viewing today.

(RLNE5669827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 W. 2nd Street have any available units?
1742 W. 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1742 W. 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1742 W. 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 W. 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 W. 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1742 W. 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1742 W. 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1742 W. 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 W. 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 W. 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1742 W. 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1742 W. 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1742 W. 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 W. 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 W. 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 W. 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 W. 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

