Jacksonville, FL
1738 Wright Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM
1 of 1
1738 Wright Avenue
1738 Wright Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1738 Wright Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4/1. second floor. white appliances. hardwood floors. Extra storage in the back. No washer/dryer hookup.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1738 Wright Avenue have any available units?
1738 Wright Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1738 Wright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Wright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Wright Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Wright Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1738 Wright Avenue offer parking?
No, 1738 Wright Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1738 Wright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 Wright Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Wright Avenue have a pool?
No, 1738 Wright Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Wright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1738 Wright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Wright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 Wright Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1738 Wright Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1738 Wright Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
St. Marys, GA
