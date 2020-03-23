Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1738 SAN MARCO BLVD
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:56 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1738 SAN MARCO BLVD
1738 San Marco Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1738 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice upstairs 1 bed, 1 bath apartment for rent in San Marco. Available immediately. Water and sewer is included with the rent. 1 parking spot in carport. Community coin operated laundry in carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD have any available units?
1738 SAN MARCO BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1738 SAN MARCO BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD offers parking.
Does 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD have a pool?
No, 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1738 SAN MARCO BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
