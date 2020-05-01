All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1737 W 2ND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1737 W 2ND ST
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

1737 W 2ND ST

1737 2nd St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1737 2nd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
All brick home with fenced in yard. central heat and air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 W 2ND ST have any available units?
1737 W 2ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 W 2ND ST have?
Some of 1737 W 2ND ST's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 W 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1737 W 2ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 W 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1737 W 2ND ST offers parking.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia