All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1737 W 2ND ST.
Home
Jacksonville, FL
1737 W 2ND ST
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM
1 of 1
1737 W 2ND ST
1737 2nd St W
No Longer Available
Location
1737 2nd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
All brick home with fenced in yard. central heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1737 W 2ND ST have any available units?
1737 W 2ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1737 W 2ND ST have?
Some of 1737 W 2ND ST's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 1737 W 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1737 W 2ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 W 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1737 W 2ND ST offers parking.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 W 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 W 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
