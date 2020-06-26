All apartments in Jacksonville
1737 Townsend Blvd.

1737 Townsend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Residential - This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2,240 square foot home has new carpet in the bedrooms and a 2 car garage. It is conveniently located near schools, downtown and shopping areas.

(RLNE5039706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Townsend Blvd. have any available units?
1737 Townsend Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1737 Townsend Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Townsend Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Townsend Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1737 Townsend Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1737 Townsend Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Townsend Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1737 Townsend Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Townsend Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Townsend Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1737 Townsend Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Townsend Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1737 Townsend Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Townsend Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Townsend Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 Townsend Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1737 Townsend Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
