1730 W 15TH ST
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1730 W 15TH ST
1730 15th St W
·
No Longer Available
Location
1730 15th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable home is newly remodeled and ready to be filled with life and love! Plenty of yard space and a large garage/workshop make this the perfect place to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1730 W 15TH ST have any available units?
1730 W 15TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1730 W 15TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1730 W 15TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 W 15TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1730 W 15TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1730 W 15TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1730 W 15TH ST offers parking.
Does 1730 W 15TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 W 15TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 W 15TH ST have a pool?
No, 1730 W 15TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1730 W 15TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1730 W 15TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 W 15TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 W 15TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 W 15TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 W 15TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
