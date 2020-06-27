All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

1730 FOREST LAKE CIR

1730 Forest Lake Cir W · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Forest Lake Cir W, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
playground
This gated condo community is located close to shopping & schools. 10 minutes to Mayport Naval Base and Beach. Open floor plan, all bedrooms upstairs, laundry room upstairs. Attached 1 car garage, community pool & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR have any available units?
1730 FOREST LAKE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR have?
Some of 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1730 FOREST LAKE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR offers parking.
Does 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR has a pool.
Does 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR have accessible units?
No, 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 FOREST LAKE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
