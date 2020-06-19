All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 173 METZ ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
173 METZ ST
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

173 METZ ST

173 Metz Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

173 Metz Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath. Freshly painted and ready to move in. Central heat and air, washer and dryer hookups. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 METZ ST have any available units?
173 METZ ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 173 METZ ST currently offering any rent specials?
173 METZ ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 METZ ST pet-friendly?
No, 173 METZ ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 173 METZ ST offer parking?
No, 173 METZ ST does not offer parking.
Does 173 METZ ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 METZ ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 METZ ST have a pool?
No, 173 METZ ST does not have a pool.
Does 173 METZ ST have accessible units?
No, 173 METZ ST does not have accessible units.
Does 173 METZ ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 METZ ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 METZ ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 173 METZ ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia