All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
173 METZ ST
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 9
173 METZ ST
173 Metz Street
·
No Longer Available
173 Metz Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres
w/d hookup
air conditioning
air conditioning
w/d hookup
2 bedroom 1 bath. Freshly painted and ready to move in. Central heat and air, washer and dryer hookups. Fenced back yard.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 173 METZ ST have any available units?
173 METZ ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 173 METZ ST currently offering any rent specials?
173 METZ ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 METZ ST pet-friendly?
No, 173 METZ ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 173 METZ ST offer parking?
No, 173 METZ ST does not offer parking.
Does 173 METZ ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 METZ ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 METZ ST have a pool?
No, 173 METZ ST does not have a pool.
Does 173 METZ ST have accessible units?
No, 173 METZ ST does not have accessible units.
Does 173 METZ ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 METZ ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 METZ ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 173 METZ ST has units with air conditioning.
