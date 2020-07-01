Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1725 W. 2nd Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1725 W. 2nd Street
1725 West 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Location
1725 West 2nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath -
(RLNE5661915)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 W. 2nd Street have any available units?
1725 W. 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1725 W. 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1725 W. 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 W. 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 W. 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1725 W. 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1725 W. 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1725 W. 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 W. 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 W. 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1725 W. 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1725 W. 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1725 W. 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 W. 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 W. 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 W. 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 W. 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
