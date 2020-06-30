Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
1723 W. 29th Street
1723 W. 29th Street
1723 West 29th Street
No Longer Available
Location
1723 West 29th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!! - Cute house in a quiet neighborhood! Washer/dryer hookup available.
MORE PICS COMING SOON!
(RLNE5163208)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1723 W. 29th Street have any available units?
1723 W. 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1723 W. 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1723 W. 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 W. 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 W. 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1723 W. 29th Street offer parking?
No, 1723 W. 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1723 W. 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 W. 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 W. 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1723 W. 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1723 W. 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1723 W. 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 W. 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 W. 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 W. 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 W. 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
