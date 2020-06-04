1716 NALDO AVE

1716 Naldo Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207 San Marco
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
INCLUDES UTILITIES !! Located convenient to the San Marco Square and I-95, this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment offers a combo living and dining area, ceramic tile throughout, patio, porch, carport, and yard service!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
