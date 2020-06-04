All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

1716 NALDO AVE

1716 Naldo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Naldo Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
INCLUDES UTILITIES !! Located convenient to the San Marco Square and I-95, this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment offers a combo living and dining area, ceramic tile throughout, patio, porch, carport, and yard service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 NALDO AVE have any available units?
1716 NALDO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1716 NALDO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1716 NALDO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 NALDO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1716 NALDO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1716 NALDO AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1716 NALDO AVE offers parking.
Does 1716 NALDO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 NALDO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 NALDO AVE have a pool?
No, 1716 NALDO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1716 NALDO AVE have accessible units?
No, 1716 NALDO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 NALDO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 NALDO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 NALDO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 NALDO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

