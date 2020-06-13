All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1714 FOREST LAKE CIR
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

1714 FOREST LAKE CIR

1714 Forest Lake Cir W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1714 Forest Lake Cir W, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with attached garage! This unit has close to 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. Garage is located downstairs and the condo is all on the 2nd level. W/D included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR have any available units?
1714 FOREST LAKE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1714 FOREST LAKE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR offers parking.
Does 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR have a pool?
No, 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR have accessible units?
No, 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 FOREST LAKE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia