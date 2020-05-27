1714 EL PRADO RD

Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in great location in Jax. Hard floors in the living room with updated kitchen. 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Community features 2 pools and onsite laundry. Perfect place. WILL NOT LAST LONG!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
