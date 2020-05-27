All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

1714 EL PRADO RD

1714 El Prado Road · No Longer Available
Location

1714 El Prado Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in great location in Jax. Hard floors in the living room with updated kitchen. 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Community features 2 pools and onsite laundry. Perfect place. WILL NOT LAST LONG!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 EL PRADO RD have any available units?
1714 EL PRADO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 EL PRADO RD have?
Some of 1714 EL PRADO RD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 EL PRADO RD currently offering any rent specials?
1714 EL PRADO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 EL PRADO RD pet-friendly?
No, 1714 EL PRADO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1714 EL PRADO RD offer parking?
No, 1714 EL PRADO RD does not offer parking.
Does 1714 EL PRADO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 EL PRADO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 EL PRADO RD have a pool?
Yes, 1714 EL PRADO RD has a pool.
Does 1714 EL PRADO RD have accessible units?
No, 1714 EL PRADO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 EL PRADO RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 EL PRADO RD has units with dishwashers.

