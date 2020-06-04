Rent Calculator
1707 EL PRADO RD
1707 El Prado Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1707 El Prado Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Southbrook Condo's. Amenities: Clubhouse, 2 pools, Boat ramp, playground, and so much more. Water & Sewage included in your rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 EL PRADO RD have any available units?
1707 EL PRADO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1707 EL PRADO RD have?
Some of 1707 EL PRADO RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1707 EL PRADO RD currently offering any rent specials?
1707 EL PRADO RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 EL PRADO RD pet-friendly?
No, 1707 EL PRADO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1707 EL PRADO RD offer parking?
No, 1707 EL PRADO RD does not offer parking.
Does 1707 EL PRADO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 EL PRADO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 EL PRADO RD have a pool?
Yes, 1707 EL PRADO RD has a pool.
Does 1707 EL PRADO RD have accessible units?
No, 1707 EL PRADO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 EL PRADO RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 EL PRADO RD has units with dishwashers.
