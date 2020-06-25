All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1702 W 23RD ST

1702 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1702 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath with central heat and air. HUD welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 W 23RD ST have any available units?
1702 W 23RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1702 W 23RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1702 W 23RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 W 23RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST offer parking?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have a pool?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have accessible units?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1702 W 23RD ST has units with air conditioning.
