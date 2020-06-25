Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1702 W 23RD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1702 W 23RD ST
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1702 W 23RD ST
1702 West 23rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1702 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath with central heat and air. HUD welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have any available units?
1702 W 23RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1702 W 23RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1702 W 23RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 W 23RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST offer parking?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have a pool?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have accessible units?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 W 23RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 W 23RD ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1702 W 23RD ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia