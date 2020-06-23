All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1695 W 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1695 W 2nd St
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

1695 W 2nd St

1695 2nd St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1695 2nd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb0bddb0d5 ----
This two-bedroom home has had a lot of TLC inside, including new flooring and renovated kitchen and bathroom. The house also includes a utility room and an enclosed front porch. Appliances will be installed prior to move-in. Book your showing today!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals.
-Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable.
-Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent.
-All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years.
-After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form.
-Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent.
-Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent.
-Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in.
-One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 W 2nd St have any available units?
1695 W 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1695 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1695 W 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1695 W 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1695 W 2nd St offer parking?
No, 1695 W 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1695 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 W 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 1695 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1695 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 1695 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 W 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1695 W 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia