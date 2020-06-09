All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR

1682 Biscayne Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Turtle Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1682 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom townhouse features wood laminate flooring downstairs and carpet on steps and bedrooms. Both bedrooms could be master bedrooms. Washer and dryer included, garage door open with remote. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have any available units?
1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have?
Some of 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does offer parking.
Does 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have a pool?
No, 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have accessible units?
No, 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia