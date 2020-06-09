1682 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Turtle Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom townhouse features wood laminate flooring downstairs and carpet on steps and bedrooms. Both bedrooms could be master bedrooms. Washer and dryer included, garage door open with remote. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have any available units?
1682 BISCAYNE BAY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.