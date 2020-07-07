1668 Rowe Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c9ce2d064 ---- Come see this Charming Updated 3 bedroom 1 Bath home, Kitchen has new subway tile backsplash and updated cabinets, Beautiful hard wood and vinyl plank flooring, Central heating and air, Screened in front porch and much more! What a perfect place to call HOME! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.