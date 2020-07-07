All apartments in Jacksonville
1668 Rowe Ave
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

1668 Rowe Ave

1668 Rowe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1668 Rowe Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c9ce2d064 ---- Come see this Charming Updated 3 bedroom 1 Bath home, Kitchen has new subway tile backsplash and updated cabinets, Beautiful hard wood and vinyl plank flooring, Central heating and air, Screened in front porch and much more! What a perfect place to call HOME! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1668 Rowe Ave have any available units?
1668 Rowe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1668 Rowe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1668 Rowe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 Rowe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1668 Rowe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1668 Rowe Ave offer parking?
No, 1668 Rowe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1668 Rowe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1668 Rowe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 Rowe Ave have a pool?
No, 1668 Rowe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1668 Rowe Ave have accessible units?
No, 1668 Rowe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 Rowe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1668 Rowe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1668 Rowe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1668 Rowe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

