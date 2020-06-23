Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL
1665 Trotters Bend Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1665 Trotters Bend Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House in back of community so no through traffic. Big back yard on retention pond.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL have any available units?
1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL currently offering any rent specials?
1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL pet-friendly?
No, 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL offer parking?
No, 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL does not offer parking.
Does 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL have a pool?
No, 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL does not have a pool.
Does 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL have accessible units?
No, 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1665 TROTTERS BEND TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
